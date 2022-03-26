Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Could Attempt to Sign Marcus Rashford From Manchester United This Summer

Arsenal are reportedly set to offer Marcus Rashford an ‘escape’ from Manchester United in this summers transfer window.

Rashford has been underperforming at United this season and some reports suggest he could leave the club this summer. 

Some sources have even suggested that Rashford has told close friends that he would like to leave United this summer.

Rashford

Now, according to Neil Moxley, Arsenal could attempt to sign Rashford this summer.

The journalist has reported that “Arsenal will offer Rashford an escape from Old Trafford this summer”.

Rashford has been linked with moves away from United already. 

The likes of Liverpool and Barcelona have both been suggested as possible destinations for the winger this summer. 

United are regarded as Rashford’s boyhood club as the Englishman grew up a supporter and came through the Academy set up.

Marcus Rashford

Rashford has struggled to find a place in Ralf Rangnick’s starting eleven with his poor run of form and the additions of both Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo.

United will most likely make their decisions on players upon the appointment of their new manager. 

