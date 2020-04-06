Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Academy
Match Day
Transfers

Arsenal eyeing surprise Lingard swoop

Alex Turk

Jesse Lingard is widely expected to leave his boyhood club Manchester United at the end of the season, but his next destination could be a surprise for many.

The 27-year-old's issues away from football have visibly taken their toll on the pitch as he's failed to contribute to a single Premier League goal in 20 appearances this term.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal hold a genuine interest in signing Lingard ahead of what seems like an inevitable Old Trafford departure this summer.

The report claims Lingard could be a part of an unsurprising summer clear-out at United in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's third transfer window as manager.

Solskjer will be looking to shape the squad in line with his vision further at every opportunity to do so and there is plenty of deadwood yet to be moved on.

It's said that Arsenal director of football, Raul Sanllehi looks set to get in touch with Lingard's new agent, the renowned Mino Raiola to discuss his plans in the near future.

The story goes on to say Mikel Arteta is eager to find a replacement for current loanee midfielder Dani Ceballos, who should return to Real Madrid following a disappointing spell at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners don't seem to be alone in their interest though, with Premier League rivals Sheffield United, Watford and Wolves also linked with interest.

It appears to be the case that now is the right time for Lingard to move onto a new challenge, but it would admittedly be a big surprise to see Arsenal secure his services.

A transfer abroad would make a lot more sense, however, he does have a solid record of performing at the Emirates; or should I say the dancefloor.

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Fan Reaction: 'Mystery' PL club proposes season completion abroad

According to reports, an unnamed Premier League club has suggested finishing the season abroad, with CHINA a proposed location.

Alex Turk

United confident in completing Sancho deal

Manchester United are reportedly confident in completing a deal for Jadon Sancho and look ready to meet Dortmund's high valuation.

Alex Turk

United ready to resume Haaland pursuit

Manchester United are ready to challenge other suitors for Erling Haaland this summer, should the prolific striker become available.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: Rashford reveals thoughts on Sancho to United

Manchester United have reacted to Marcus Rashford revealing his thoughts on Jadon Sancho's potential summer arrival.

Alex Turk

United still looking to sign De Ligt

Manchester United are still looking to sign Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt after missing out on him last summer.

Alex Turk

The Busby Babes | Manchester United: The History

We delve into the origin story of how Busby laid the foundations to building the greatest football club the world has ever seen.

Alex Turk

Reaction: Rashford steps up rehab after positive scan

Marcus Rashford has stepped up his return from back injury following encouraging scan results.

Alex Turk

Alexis Sanchez set for United return

Inter Milan are reportedly set to turn down the chance to sign Alexis Sanchez on a permanent basis.

Alex Turk

Bellingham snubs United for Dortmund

Jude Bellingham reportedly wants to join Borussia Dortmund over Manchester United this summer.

Alex Turk

Grealish's United move STILL on the cards

Manchester United are reportedly still expected to sign Jack Grealish this summer, despite the Aston Villa captain's recent public antics.

Alex Turk