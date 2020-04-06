Arsenal eyeing surprise Lingard swoop

Jesse Lingard is widely expected to leave his boyhood club Manchester United at the end of the season, but his next destination could be a surprise for many.

The 27-year-old's issues away from football have visibly taken their toll on the pitch as he's failed to contribute to a single Premier League goal in 20 appearances this term.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal hold a genuine interest in signing Lingard ahead of what seems like an inevitable Old Trafford departure this summer.

The report claims Lingard could be a part of an unsurprising summer clear-out at United in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's third transfer window as manager.

Solskjer will be looking to shape the squad in line with his vision further at every opportunity to do so and there is plenty of deadwood yet to be moved on.

It's said that Arsenal director of football, Raul Sanllehi looks set to get in touch with Lingard's new agent, the renowned Mino Raiola to discuss his plans in the near future.

The story goes on to say Mikel Arteta is eager to find a replacement for current loanee midfielder Dani Ceballos, who should return to Real Madrid following a disappointing spell at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners don't seem to be alone in their interest though, with Premier League rivals Sheffield United, Watford and Wolves also linked with interest.

It appears to be the case that now is the right time for Lingard to move onto a new challenge, but it would admittedly be a big surprise to see Arsenal secure his services.

A transfer abroad would make a lot more sense, however, he does have a solid record of performing at the Emirates; or should I say the dancefloor.