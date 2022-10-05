Arsenal Keeping Tabs On Manchester United Star

Manchester United have a number of players out of contract next summer. Arsenal are reportedly keeping tabs on one of the stars.

United beat Arsenal when the sides met at Old Trafford weeks ago. United beat Arsenal 3-1 in the game.

One of the goal scorers in that game seems to have made an impression. If a report is to be believed, the North London side are said to be keeping tabs on Marcus Rashford.

Rashford’s current United contract expires next summer. However, United have an extra year extension that they can activate

Rashford would be free to speak to new clubs this January it United don’t choose to activate the extension.

Arsenal are said to be one of the sides who are keeping tabs on the Englishman. United however are known to be deciding on whether to give Rashford a new contract or not.

It seems more likely than not that United will give Rashford a new contract. The attacker has had a positive resurgence in form under Erik Ten Hag.

The report about Arsenal’s interest comes from footy insider, they said;

“Arsenal are keeping close tabs on Man United superstar Marcus Rashford.

The attacker is out of contract next summer but United have the option to extend the deal by 12 months”

