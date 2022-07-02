Arsenal Set To Meet Ajax For Manchester United Target Lisandro Martinez

Arsenal are reportedly set to meet with Dutch side Ajax for talks over Manchester United target Lisandro Martinez as the Premier League rivals battle it out for the players signature, reports David Ornstein.

The North London side have already established their interest in the player and have also had two bids for the player rejected, according to a number of reports.

United have ignited their interest in the player recently with Erik Ten Hag keen to reunite with his former player that played a part in his title winning Ajax side.

The Premier League clubs are set to battle it out with the player keen on a move to Englands top flight next season.

IMAGO / Pro Shots

Martinez is said to be a left back target for Arsenal with their plan for the player said to be providing competition for Kieran Tierney.

As for United it would be more likely that Martinez would come in as an option for central defence and even possibly defensive midfield.

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic;

“Arsenal are scheduled to meet Ajax next week as the battle to sign defender Lisandro Martinez continues.

“Both Arsenal and United believe Martinez is happy to join them and personal terms are not expected to be an issue.

“Erik ten Hag wants to reunite with his former player. The pair worked together at Ajax and the opportunity is understood to appeal to the left-sided centre-back.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon