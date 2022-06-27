Arsenal Submit New Bid For Lisandro Martinez Also Looked At By Manchester United

Manchester United's Premier League rivals, Arsenal have now reportedly submitted a new bid for Ajax defender, Lisandro Martinez who is also being looked at by the Red Devils, according to a report.

Martinez has been a name raised by reports connecting United to new defenders this summer.

United are in the market for defenders and have also been linked to other Ajax defender, Jurrien Timber.

Erik Ten Hag is a fan of both defenders having used both Martinez and Timber in his Ajax title winning squad last season.

IMAGO / Alterphotos

However, United are known to not the only team from the top flight in England that are interested in Martinez.

It's recently been reported that Arsenal also hold a solid and concrete interest in the defender and both Fabrizio Romano and Mike Verweij have confirmed that the North London side have made a new offer for the defender.

Romano provided an update via Twitter, he stated;

"Arsenal have submitted a new bid for Lisandro Martinez, as reported by @MikeVerweij. €40m with add-ons included, but Ajax always asked for €50m fee. Man Utd have also been in touch with his agent. Again, Ajax have no intention to sell both Lisandro and Jurrien Timber."

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon