Report: Arsenal To Join Manchester United In Race To Sign Lyon Striker Moussa Dembele

Arsenal have now reportedly entered the race alongside Manchester United to sign Lyon striker, Moussa Dembele this summer according to a new report in France, despite the North London side already adding Gabriel Jesus to their ranks.

United could be in the market for a striker this summer after ending their pursuit of Ajax winger Antony as well as possibly preparing for the exit for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils could look to turn their attention to the French frontman should they go into the market for a number nine this summer.

United have been linked with the Lyon striker in the past, however have never decided to make a move for him in previous transfer windows.

Dembele has made a name for himself at Lyon and has proved that he can be a prolific goalscorer should he be given the chances and have the confidence to back himself.

According to a new report from mediafoot via football London;

“Manchester United and Arsenal will compete against each other for the signature of French forward Moussa Dembele

It is believed that Mikel Arteta is in search of a striker and has shifted their focus onto Manchester United target Moussa Dembele who is currently playing at Ligue 1 team, Lyon.”

United and Arsenal could be set for their second transfer battle of the summer, having battled it out for the signing of Lisandro Martinez.

