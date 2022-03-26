Report: Arsenal Working to Sign Wolves Midfielder Ruben Neves as Manchester United Not Set to Enter the Race

Arsenal are working to sign Ruben Neves from Wolves this summer as Manchester United are not set to enter the race for the Portuguese international.

Arsenal and United have both been linked to Neves in previous windows with reports suggesting that both clubs would approach the midfielder once again this summer.

Neves has attracted many admirers since being a stand out performer at Wolves.

According to Nicolo Schira, Arsenal are still working to sign Neves and have spoken to his agent Jorge Mendes who is said to want to move the midfielder this summer.

IMAGO / News Images

Arsenal seem to be the side that will push for Neves this summer as United are possibly set to chase other targets.

According to a source close to United Muppetiers, United are not set to chase the signing of Neves this summer.

United have already been linked to a number of midfield targets which included Neves but are now more likely to pursuit others rather than the Wolves midfielder.

