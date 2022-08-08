Report: AS Monaco Interested In Signing Manchester United’s Eric Bailly

Eric Bailly is seemingly a man in demand this summer with yet another club now interested in signing him from Manchester United with French top flight side AS Monaco being the latest name to be linked.

Bailly is a defender that doesn’t look like he would get many if any minutes this season under Erik Ten Hag at United with a move away being best for all involved.

The centre back has been keen to stay at the club this summer however it looks likely that there is an acceptance that he will likely leave the club in this transfer window.

The Ivory Coast international has attracted interest from a number of clubs ahead of the window including AS Roma, managed by former boss Jose Mourinho.

The defender has had interest from a number of clubs including Fulham, Sevilla and AS Roma, however another European club is said to be looking at him.

According to L’Equipe, “AS Monaco are looking to sign Eric Bailly on loan with an option to buy. Manchester United want to sell him and have so far refused all loans, including from AS Roma.”

It will be a continued waiting game to see where Bailly’s future lies when this summers transfer window slams shut.

