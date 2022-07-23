Report: AS Roma Step Up Pursuit To Sign Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly

Italian top flight side AS Roma are now said to be stepping up their pursuit to sign Manchester United central defender Eric Bailly this summer according to a new report.

Roma who are currently managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho, have been linked with Bailly in the past as United look to move on the defender.

Bailly has featured in all United’s pre season fixtures so far and has made a claim for himself, putting in some solid performances ahead of the campaign.

However it doesn’t seem likely that Bailly would be in Erik Ten Hag’s plan with the arrival of Lisandro Martinez at Old Trafford this summer.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

Bailly was signed from Villarreal as a defender with a lot of promise surrounding him and when the player does get his chance he takes it and knows how to put in a good performance.

However, Bailly is incredibly injury prone and has spent a majority of his United career, sidelined due to multiple injuries over the years.

Now with United looking to move on the player, Roma are said to be stepping up their pursuit, according to a new report from Steve Bates;

“Roma have stepped up their interest in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, Mourinho still views him as someone who could offer a lot to the team. He could be available for less than £10m.”

