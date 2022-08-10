Report: AS Roma Turning Their Attention To Other Manchester United Defender

AS Roma have been listed as one of the names interested in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly but have now looked away from the Ivory Coast international and are now looking at another United defender, reports claim.

Roma were said to be interested in Bailly for the past few weeks as per reports but are now said to have distanced themselves from the player.

Jose Mourinho was reportedly keen to bring Bailly to the club this summer however, the Italian club are now said to be slipping away from the possibility of signing the player this summer.

However the Serie A side are now turning their attention to another United defender as an alternative.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

According to a new report from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Roma are now turning their attention to United defender, Victor Lindelof.

“AS Roma seem to have slipped away on Bailly and they have put Lindelof as one of their potential centerback options.” Reports the outlet.

It’s unclear at this moment whether United would allow Lindelof to also leave the club this summer as they are keen to allow Bailly and other defenders to leave the club.

The Swedish international has been at United for a number of years and it’s unclear whether he would be open to the move or not.

