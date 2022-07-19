Atletico Madrid Pull Away From Links Regarding A Move For Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid have now reportedly pulled themselves away and have distanced their name from reports linking them to the signing of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to a new report.

Atletico were surprisingly linked to Ronaldo in the last few days and many fans of football were baffled to see the links develop due to the players legendary history and legacy at Real Madrid.

A report had surfaced stating that Ronaldo had convinced Diego Simeone to sign him at Atletico however these reports have been pushed to one side with new developments.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Ronaldo is one of Real Madrid’s greatest ever players and a move to their City rivals would undoubtedly damage his reputation at Los Blancos.

Ronaldo wants to play at the highest level next season for a team in the UEFA Championd League and so far has only shut down the rumours linking him with a move to Sporting Lisbon, despite being linked to Chelsea and Bayern Munich as well.

Despite stories circulating about a possible move to Atletico for Ronaldo, a new report from MARCA via thehardtackle states;

“Atletico Madrid have decided not to press ahead with their pursuit of Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo as they consider a move for the Portuguese maverick ‘unfeasible’.”

It’s unlikely that Ronaldo would move to Atletico due to his legacy at Real Madrid, however you can never say never in football.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon