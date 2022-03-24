Report: Atletico Madrid Pushing For the Signing of Boubacar Kamara But Face Competition From Manchester United

Atletico Madrid are reportedly pushing for the signing of French midfielder Boubacar Kamara this summer but are set to face competition from Manchester United for the Frenchman's signature.

Kamara has been a target of many European clubs over the past few transfer windows with a number of clubs being linked in January.

United have been linked with Kamara on a number of ocassions and could be set to reignite that interest this summer.

According to Ruben Uria, Atletico Madrid are pushing for the signing of Kamara this summer but face strong competition from other European clubs including United.

Uria continues to report that United and other clubs will be able to offer Kamara a higher signing bonus and wage package than Atletico.

Other Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United and Aston Villa have both been linked with Kamara in recent months.

United had a great chance to land Kamara in January but never materialised a move.

