Atletico Madrid Will Try To Keep Manchester United Target

Manchester United are said to be undecided on what to do with David De Gea. United could activate his contract extension or look elsewhere.

United have scouted a number of goalkeepers ahead of next summer. The Red Devils also have Dean Henderson who is on loan at Nottingham forest.

Many United fans see Henderson as their preference to be the starting keeper. However the Englishman has conceded a fair amount of goals already at Forest.

According to a report that emerged last week, United could turn their attention to an older and well experienced keeper from Atletico.

Should the report be one to be believed, United are said to be looking at Atletico keeper Jan Oblak.

The report from Diario AS via Sport Witness last week said; “Manchester United intend to sign Jan Oblak. United have ‘shown a fervent interest’ in Oblak in recent months, and view him to be a ‘luxury replacement for David de Gea’.”

However, speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel yesterday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano spoke about the situation.

He said that Atletico will ‘try to keep Jan Oblak’ who has been linked with a potential move to Old Trafford.

United need a keeper that will be the number one for years to come. Oblak may be one of the great shot stoppers in football but is too old to be long term.

There are plenty of options out there for United. Many young keepers are worth taking a chance on.

Erik Ten Hag would want a keeper who is comfortable with playing out from the back and more.

