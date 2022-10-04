Skip to main content
Atletico Madrid Will Try To Keep Manchester United Target

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Atletico Madrid Will Try To Keep Manchester United Target

Atletico Madrid will try to hold on to a player wanted by Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United are said to be undecided on what to do with David De Gea. United could activate his contract extension or look elsewhere. 

United have scouted a number of goalkeepers ahead of next summer. The Red Devils also have Dean Henderson who is on loan at Nottingham forest. 

Many United fans see Henderson as their preference to be the starting keeper. However the Englishman has conceded a fair amount of goals already at Forest. 

According to a report that emerged last week, United could turn their attention to an older and well experienced keeper from Atletico. 

de gea

Should the report be one to be believed, United are said to be looking at Atletico keeper Jan Oblak

The report from Diario AS via Sport Witness last week said; “Manchester United intend to sign Jan Oblak. United have ‘shown a fervent interest’ in Oblak in recent months, and view him to be a ‘luxury replacement for David de Gea’.”

However, speaking on The United Stand YouTube channel yesterday, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano spoke about the situation. 

He said that Atletico will ‘try to keep Jan Oblak’ who has been linked with a potential move to Old Trafford. 

Jan Oblak

United need a keeper that will be the number one for years to come. Oblak may be one of the great shot stoppers in football but is too old to be long term. 

There are plenty of options out there for United. Many young keepers are worth taking a chance on. 

Erik Ten Hag would want a keeper who is comfortable with playing out from the back and more. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Jan Oblak
Transfers

Atletico Madrid Will Try To Keep Manchester United Target

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At All At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Joel Glazer and Avram Glazer
News

Saudi Arabia PIF Were Offered Stake In Manchester United

By Alex Wallace
Erik ten Hag Cristiano Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Will Allow Cristiano Ronaldo To Leave After World Cup

By Rhys James
Donny Van De Beek
Transfers

Report: Leicester City Consider Manchester United Star Donny Van De Beek

By Rhys James
Casemiro Manchester United Premier League
News

Revealed: Casemiro Set To Displace Scott Mctominay At Manchester United

By Rhys James
Rice
Quotes

Pundit Says Declan Rice Should Move To Manchester United Over Liverpool

By Rhys James
Anthony Martial
Quotes

'It's Really Complicated' - Anthony Martial On Manchester United's Derby Defeat

By Rhys James