Aurelien Tchouameni's Future Pointing Towards The Premier League; Manchester United Make Inquiry

Monaco youngster Aurelien Tchouameni's future is reportedly pointing towards the Premier League, and Manchester United are one of the two clubs who have made an inquiry about him.

The talented young midfielder has been linked with a move away from his current club Monaco in the summer, and as predicted, a host of top European clubs are circling around him.

Manchester United, who have the midfield position as a priority for the summer, has been named as one of the clubs interested in the player.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to Marca, Real Madrid have so far failed in coming to an agreement with the player ahead of a potential summer move.

Although the Los Blancos are interested, the 22-year-old wants a move to the Premier League in England.

And two English clubs, namely Manchester United and Liverpool, are reported to have asked about the talented prospect.

The report also mentions interest from Italian giants Juventus but Tchouameni isn't thinking of a move to the Italian top flight.

