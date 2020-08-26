Manchester United see €25m Benoit Badiashile bid rejected by Monaco

Manchester United are looking to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defensive options with the signing of AS Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

United are yet to make a signing in the transfer window but Solskjaer is thought to want a left-sided centre-back to provide competition for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Speculation has been minimal though, with the club reportedly monitoring Gabriel Magalhaes before he completed a move to Arsenal.

According to Tier 1 RMC journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, United have seen a €25million bid for Badiashile rejected by Monaco.

The report claims a source close to the club has suggested the 19-year-old Frenchman will stay “unless Manchester make a Martial-like, unrefusable bid for him.”

It's said that Bayer Leverkusen are also in talks to sign the young centre-half and intend to return with a new offer regardless of manager Niko Kovac's wish to keep him.

Badiashile has been commended for his ball-playing abilities, whilst boasting impressive strength, pinpoint tackling and bags of composure in and out of possession.

Despite United's interest, it sounds like the initial offer will have to be significantly raised if the Reds are to capture his services.

It's certainly a story to keep an eye on, with United not really seriously linked to any other centre-back alternatives yet.

The interest in Badiashile has seemingly gone under the radar, which could provide hope that there is movement for other targets behind the scenes.

