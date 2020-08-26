SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Manchester United see €25m Benoit Badiashile bid rejected by Monaco

Alex Turk

Manchester United are looking to bolster Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's defensive options with the signing of AS Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.

United are yet to make a signing in the transfer window but Solskjaer is thought to want a left-sided centre-back to provide competition for Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

Speculation has been minimal though, with the club reportedly monitoring Gabriel Magalhaes before he completed a move to Arsenal.

According to Tier 1 RMC journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, United have seen a €25million bid for Badiashile rejected by Monaco.

The report claims a source close to the club has suggested the 19-year-old Frenchman will stay “unless Manchester make a Martial-like, unrefusable bid for him.”

It's said that Bayer Leverkusen are also in talks to sign the young centre-half and intend to return with a new offer regardless of manager Niko Kovac's wish to keep him.

Badiashile has been commended for his ball-playing abilities, whilst boasting impressive strength, pinpoint tackling and bags of composure in and out of possession.

Despite United's interest, it sounds like the initial offer will have to be significantly raised if the Reds are to capture his services.

It's certainly a story to keep an eye on, with United not really seriously linked to any other centre-back alternatives yet.

The interest in Badiashile has seemingly gone under the radar, which could provide hope that there is movement for other targets behind the scenes.

Be sure to watch the latest Tier 1 Podcast with Jay Motty and Ronaldo Brown on Stretford Paddock, this week speaking with Florian Plettenberg...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pictured: Marc Jurado arrives in England to complete Manchester United transfer

Marc Jurado has been pictured arriving in England ahead of his transfer to Manchester United from Barcelona.

Alex Turk

Manchester United 'relaxed' over lack of transfer activity

Manchester United are reportedly 'relaxed' about their lack of transfer activity so far this summer.

Alex Turk

Mason Greenwood set to join impressive list after maiden senior England call-up

Mason Greenwood looks set to join an impressive list of Manchester United players after receiving his maiden senior England call-up.

Alex Turk

Manchester United release strong statement on Harry Maguire verdict

Manchester United have released a strong statement on Harry Maguire after he was found guilty for all charges in court on Tuesday.

Alex Turk

Promising goalkeeper Matej Kovar closing in on EFL loan move

Matej Kovar is closing in on a loan departure from Manchester United this summer, with EFL clubs interested in his services.

Alex Turk

Patrice Evra opens up about Ed Woodward 'betrayal' ahead of Manchester United exit

Patrice Evra has opened up about being 'betrayed' by Ed Woodward ahead of his Manchester United exit.

Alex Turk

Mino Raiola confirms Paul Pogba will stay at Manchester United

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has confirmed he is set to stay at Manchester United, with contract talks commencing soon.

Alex Turk

Anthony Martial explains secret behind his best goalscoring season to date

Anthony Martial has explained the secret behind his best goalscoring season at Manchester United to date.

Alex Turk

Bruno Fernandes wins fourth Manchester United Player of the Month award

Bruno Fernandes has been named Manchester United Player of the Month for the fourth time in five months.

Alex Turk

Harry Maguire returns to England after pleading not guilty in Greek court

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has returned to England after pleading not guilty in court, following a night inside a Syros prison cell.

Alex Turk