Four-time Champions League winner's Manchester United links branded as 'rubbish'

Manchester United are said to be reviewing potential alternatives as the pursuit of Jadon Sancho continues to stall over Borussia Dortmund's valuation.

Dortmund are standing firm on Sancho's £108 million price tag, which in the current financial is raising doubts over United's willingness to commit to such an investment.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be desperate to add a new right-winger to his ever-improving squad though, which has drawn reports of certain alternatives.

The likes of Kingsley Coman and Douglas Costa have been linked, but certain reports have rolled back the years by suggesting Gareth Bale is on Solskjaer's list of targets.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that United are going head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the Real Madrid outcast.

However, that may not be the case. According to Naveen Ullal, sources close to Bale have stated:

"There'll be no comment on 'rubbish news'."

It's a strong statement from those potentially close to the 31-year-old, so it should be recommended that you don't hold your breath on this one.

United will, of course, continue to try test Dortmund resolve on Sancho but it doesn't really seem like much, if any progress is being made.

Fans should remain confident of a right-sided forward arriving before October's transfer deadline though, even if it isn't the 20-year-old superstar.

Mind you, time is quickly running out...

