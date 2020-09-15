SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Four-time Champions League winner's Manchester United links branded as 'rubbish'

Alex Turk

Manchester United are said to be reviewing potential alternatives as the pursuit of Jadon Sancho continues to stall over Borussia Dortmund's valuation.

Dortmund are standing firm on Sancho's £108 million price tag, which in the current financial is raising doubts over United's willingness to commit to such an investment.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is thought to be desperate to add a new right-winger to his ever-improving squad though, which has drawn reports of certain alternatives.

The likes of Kingsley Coman and Douglas Costa have been linked, but certain reports have rolled back the years by suggesting Gareth Bale is on Solskjaer's list of targets.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that United are going head-to-head with Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign the Real Madrid outcast.

However, that may not be the case. According to Naveen Ullal, sources close to Bale have stated:

It's a strong statement from those potentially close to the 31-year-old, so it should be recommended that you don't hold your breath on this one.

United will, of course, continue to try test Dortmund resolve on Sancho but it doesn't really seem like much, if any progress is being made.

Fans should remain confident of a right-sided forward arriving before October's transfer deadline though, even if it isn't the 20-year-old superstar.

Mind you, time is quickly running out...

Be sure to follow @StretfordPaddck and check out the latest News from Old Trafford, as Alex Bagueley discusses movements in the Sergio Reguilon interest...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Official: Referee selected for Manchester United's Premier League opener

The referee has officially been selected for Manchester United's Premier League opener against Crystal Palace.

Alex Turk

Why Jack Grealish's new contract doesn't rule out Manchester United move

Why Jack Grealish's new Aston Villa contract doesn't rule out a future move to Manchester United

Alex Turk

Manchester United defender's exit at serious risk of breaking down

Chris Smalling's Manchester United exit could be at serious risk of breaking down as AS Roma complete another centre-back signing.

Alex Turk

FIFA 21: Manchester United starlet receives major upgrade to his rating

Manchester United starlet Mason Greenwood has received a major upgrade to his FIFA 21 rating

Alex Turk

Manchester United shift focus towards completing deal for highly-rated defender

Manchester United have shifted their transfer focus towards Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon, with a bid imminent.

Alex Turk

NINE players Manchester United can afford to sell before the transfer window shuts

Manchester United can afford to sell these nine players before the transfer window shuts next month.

Alex Turk

£7.5m-rated Manchester United defender tipped to join Chris Smalling in Italy

Marcos Rojo has been tipped to leave Manchester United this summer, with Italy touted as his most likely destination.

Alex Turk

Manchester United reject transfer approach for wantaway defender

Manchester United have rejected a transfer approach for Diogo Dalot, but will sell him if their £20m valuation is met.

Alex Turk

Revealed: Brandon Williams' role if Manchester United sign a new left-back

Brandon William's role if Manchester United sign a new left-back this summer has been revealed.

Alex Turk

FIFA 21: Five Manchester United players' ratings revealed

Five Manchester United players' ratings have been revealed ahead of the release of FIFA 21 next month, with four in the top 100.

Alex Turk