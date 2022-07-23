Barcelona Are Confident That Frenkie De Jong Will Leave The Club This Summer As Manchester United Wait On Answer
Barcelona are said to still be remaining confident over the exit of Frenkie De Jong from the Camp Nou this summer as Manchester United wait for the response from the players side ahead of attempting to finalise a deal, says a new report.
De Jong is still said to be reluctant to leave Barcelona this summer, with United waiting on the players final decision before potentially looking towards other targets.
However Chelsea have been noted as a club also interested in De Jong’s services this summer following talks with Barcelona’s directors a number of weeks ago.
De Jong is said to be waiting to be paid out with the deferred wages he is owed from Barcelona before he leaves the club, regardless of where he goes.
While United remain confident over a deal, the situation between player and club is one that continues to hold the deal up and has for a number of weeks already.
The Premier League returns in two weeks time and United are still yet to sign their priority target which will set them back in comparison to their rivals.
However, Barcelona remain confident that a deal can be completed and that the midfielder will leave the club, a report from Helena Condis states;
“Barcelona are confident that Frenkie de Jong will end up leaving.”
