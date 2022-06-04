Barcelona are Waiting for an Official Bid for Frenkie De Jong from Manchester United

Barcelona are now reportedly waiting for an official bid for Frenkie De Jong from Manchester United as the Spanish club prepare for the Dutchman's departure, says Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona are now said to be waiting for United to send an official bid to the club to sort out the transfer of De Jong.

United are said to be prioritising the signing of De Jong under an order from Ten Hag who wants the Dutchman that he previously worked with at Ajax to be the face of the project.

Ten Hag has picked three positions to want to strengthen in this summer - midfield, attack and defence.

IMAGO / Icon SMI

United and Barcelona have remained in talks over the past days as the clubs discuss a fee for the player.

According to a new report from transfer insider, Fabrizio Romano via Managing Barca "FC Barcelona are now waiting for an official opening offer from Manchester United for Frenkie De Jong."

De Jong was originally closed to the idea of joining United this summer and part of that situation could still remain an issue,

De Jong is still said to be wanting to pursue UEFA Champions League football next season, however Ten Hag is said to be pushing the project to the midfielder.

