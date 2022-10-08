Barcelona Continue To Eye Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot

Barcelona’s interest in Manchester United right back Diogo Dalot has not gone away. Barcelona see the player as the perfect profile for their club.

Erik Ten Hag has given Dalot his ultimatum at right back this season. Aaron Wan-Bissaka has taken the back seat in the positional depth this season.

Ten Hag has preferred Dalot as his starting right back. The Portuguese international has been exceptional this season.

United were interested in Barcelona right back Sergino Dest in the summer. However, United missed out on the player and he moved to AC Milan, Dalot’s former club.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Dalot has truly taken his opportunity to impress this season. The United number 20 is, statistically, one of the best full backs in the Premier League this season.

It’s been repeatedly reported that Ten Hag is a huge fan of the player. The possible departure of the player would be unlikely.

However that isn’t enough for Barcelona to shy away from their interest in the player. According to a new report from SPORT;

“Barcelona want to sign a top level right-back, and the player who fits the most is Diogo Dalot. Barça scouts see him as a player with the right profile for the club. Dalot's contract situation means Barcelona believe he could be a great signing on a free or at a low cost”

