Report: Barcelona Could Move for Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is out of contract at Old Trafford this summer and now La Liga giants Barcelona could make a move for Pogba in the coming weeks, according to a report.

Pogba has been linked to a number of clubs since last summer with many European giants aware of his contract situation at United.

Paul Pogba

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are the latest club to target the World Cup winner.

As reiterated by Fichajes, Pogba's salary could play a major part in deciding which club the Frenchman signs for this summer with the news outlet suggesting that the salary could be a problem for Barcelona.

Pogba has featured a lot for United as of late and is said to have a good relationship with Ralf Rangnick.

Some reports have suggested that he could sign a new deal at Old Trafford but as stated many of Europe's elite clubs will be monitoring the situation over the coming weeks and months.

Paul Pogba vs Brighton
By Alex Wallace
1 minute ago
