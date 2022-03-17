Skip to main content
Barcelona Express Interest In Signing Manchester United Forward; Liverpool Said To Be Admirers Too

Barcelona have expressed their interest in signing Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford while rivals Liverpool are said to be his admirers too, as per a report.

The English forward hasn't been at his best this season, especially in the last few weeks. 

After his surgery at the beginning of the season, there were high expectations that the 24-year-old will be up and firing but he hasn't managed to deliver at his level so far.

His poor run of form resulted in him being omitted from the squad for the Manchester Derby which United lost 4-1 to Pep's City.

Reports then emerged that the United academy graduate was considering his future at Old Trafford due to a lack of clarity over his role at the club.

And Barcelona are apparently interested in the England international.

As per a report from Manchester Evening News, the Spanish outfit have expressed their interest over a potential signing of Rashford.

rashford

The Catalan club have made contact with his representatives, and as per a source close to him, the 'phone hasn't stopped ringing' after reports emerged about him considering his Old Trafford theatre.

Deep down, the boy from Wythenshawe is reported to be not wanting to leave his boyhood club, where he came to the ranks to be an established starter for United.

MEN also states that Manchester United's rivals from the North-West, Liverpool, have made their admiration for Rashford known, although the Old Trafford club is highly unlikely to ever let their academy graduate make the switch to their arch-rivals.

