Barcelona eyeing Paul Pogba as Ronald Koeman's rebuilding job continues

Barcelona have reportedly registered an interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, despite his apparent "dream" to play for La Liga rivals Real Madrid.

Manchester United are at risk of losing Pogba for free on a second occasion, with his contract set to expire next summer, although there is an option to extend until 2022 which should be triggered.

Real Madrid have been regularly linked with the 27-year-old for a few years now, but Barcelona could be tempted to hijack their interest.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Sports Mole, Ronald Koeman is keen to recruit Paul Pogba as part of his rebuilding project.

The report claims Pogba is of interest of the Catalan giants, with his public desire to move to Spain potentially helping the deal.

Despite Barcelona's interest, Pogba once again talked up the idea of moving to Real Madrid while on international duty with France this week. He said:

"No-one has told me anything. I have not spoken to [United executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward. We haven't spoken about a new deal. I think there will be a moment when the club will come and talk to me and maybe offer me something, or not. At the moment, I am in Manchester and I am concentrating about getting back to my best form. All football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?"

