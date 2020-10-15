SI.com
Stretford Paddock
HomeMatch DayTransfersAcademyNews
Search

Barcelona eyeing Paul Pogba as Ronald Koeman's rebuilding job continues

Alex Turk

Barcelona have reportedly registered an interest in Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, despite his apparent "dream" to play for La Liga rivals Real Madrid.

Manchester United are at risk of losing Pogba for free on a second occasion, with his contract set to expire next summer, although there is an option to extend until 2022 which should be triggered.

Real Madrid have been regularly linked with the 27-year-old for a few years now, but Barcelona could be tempted to hijack their interest.

According to Mundo Deportivo, via Sports Mole, Ronald Koeman is keen to recruit Paul Pogba as part of his rebuilding project.

The report claims Pogba is of interest of the Catalan giants, with his public desire to move to Spain potentially helping the deal.

Despite Barcelona's interest, Pogba once again talked up the idea of moving to Real Madrid while on international duty with France this week. He said:

"No-one has told me anything. I have not spoken to [United executive vice-chairman] Ed Woodward. We haven't spoken about a new deal. I think there will be a moment when the club will come and talk to me and maybe offer me something, or not. At the moment, I am in Manchester and I am concentrating about getting back to my best form. All football players would love to play for Real Madrid. It is a dream for me, why not one day?"

FOLLOW @StretfordPaddck on Twitter for live news updates and watch the latest video on the Stretford Paddock YouTube channel...

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What are Man United's international stars getting up to tonight?

Check out what Manchester United's international stars are getting up to tonight.

Alex Turk

Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces attacking dilemma against Newcastle

Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces an attacking dilemma as Manchester United visit Newcastle United

Alex Turk

İstanbul Başakşehir: Ten things you must know about Manchester United's UEFA Champions League opponents.

İstanbul Başakşehir: Ten things you must know about Manchester United's UEFA Champions League opponents.

james-young

Bruno Fernandes shares respect for the NHS; explains family connections

Bruno Fernandes has thanked the NHS for their work amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Alex Turk

Marcus Rashford honoured after receiving MBE for campaigning work

Marcus Rashford has expressed his gratitude at receiving an MBE for his campaigning work for vulnerable children.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani eyeing major silverware during time at Man United

Edinson Cavani is eyeing major silverware during his time at Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani: Facundo Pellistri will offer a lot to Man United

Edinson Cavani has explained Facundo Pellistri will offer a lot to Manchester United after his summer arrival.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani offers early advice to United's young forwards

Edinson Cavani has offered some early advice to Manchester United's young forwards.

Alex Turk

Edinson Cavani: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's words encouraged me to join United

Edinson Cavani has revealed that a conversation with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer encouraged him to join Manchester United.

Alex Turk

Manchester United players on International duty: the latest after one round of fixtures.

Manchester United players on International duty: the latest after one round of fixtures.

james-young