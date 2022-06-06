Report: Barcelona Have Not Received an Official Offer from Manchester United for Frenkie De Jong Yet

Barcelona are stating that they are yet to receive a first official offer or bid for the transfer of Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong from Manchester United says a new report from Spain.

The Spanish giants are preparing to offload the player this summer due to the inability to register new contracts and signings due to an ongoing financial crisis at the club.

De Jong is currently considered a priority target for Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag as the club looks to rebuild the squad after a poor 21/22 campaign.

United and Barcelona have been in talks for a number of days over the possible transfer of De Jong, with both parties discussing a possible fee.

IMAGO / Action Plus

According to a new report from Gabriel Sans from MundoDeportivo "Barcelona have not received any firm and official offer for Frenkie de Jong as of today. There has been no contact so far or any proposal from #mufc, but Barcelona are open to negotiating."

De Jong is seemingly said to be more open to a move to United ahead of the window in comparison to how the player felt a number of days ago, sources have stated.

United will continue to attempt to sign the midfielder before their desired deadline.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

