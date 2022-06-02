Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Barcelona Have Put Frenkie De Jong on the Market Amid Manchester United Links

Barcelona have reportedly put Frenkie De Jong on the market ahead of the summer transfer window with Manchester United heavily in the race to sign the Dutchman according to a new report. 

A new report has emerged that suggests that De Jong has been put on the market by Barcelona ahead of the summer window with the Spanish giants needing to raised funds. 

Barcelona reportedly cannot register any new signings or player renewals due to their financial difficulties that line up with La Liga’s official rules. 

Erik Ten Hag is keen to bring De Jong to Old Trafford and United and Barcelona have held talks over a deal for the midfielder. 

De Jong

According to a new report from M.Carmen Torres via Managing Barca and Marca has said “Barcelona have put Frenkie de Jong on the market.”

This report comes just a day after a reported meeting was held between Barcelona officials to decide the clubs next steps associated with their finances this summer. 

It’s understood that the sale of De Jong has NOT been ruled out by Barcelona as they see the Dutchman as a highly valuable sellable asset. 

Despite De Jong being reluctant to leave Barcelona, United and Ten Hag are still pursuing a deal for the midfielder. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

De Jong
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Have Put Frenkie De Jong on the Market Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace1 minute ago
Fred
News

Manchester United's Fred assists as Brazil beat South Korea 5-1 in International Friendly

By Kieran Neller47 minutes ago
imago1012074932h
Transfers

Report: Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund join the race for Manchester United target Sasa Kalajdzic.

By Ben Thomas2 hours ago
Timber
Transfers

Report: Jurrien Timber Transfer to Manchester United Could be OFF

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
Kalvin Phillips
Quotes

Ex-England Goalkeeper David James Encourages Kalvin Phillips to Make a Move to Manchester United

By Rhys James3 hours ago
De Jong
Opinions

Who’ll replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United?

By Ben Thomas3 hours ago
Paul Pogba
Transfers

Report: Paul Pogba Will Join Juventus This Summer

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago
Eredivisie: Ajax v Feyenoord Amsterdam - Guus Til of Feyenoord, Jurrien Timber of Ajax during the match between Ajax v Feyenoord at Johan Cruijff ArenA on 20 March 2022 in Amsterdam
Transfers

Report: Ajax Have High Hopes of Keeping Jurrien Timber this Summer Despite Manchester United Interest

By Alex Wallace3 hours ago