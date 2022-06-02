Report: Barcelona Have Put Frenkie De Jong on the Market Amid Manchester United Links

Barcelona have reportedly put Frenkie De Jong on the market ahead of the summer transfer window with Manchester United heavily in the race to sign the Dutchman according to a new report.

A new report has emerged that suggests that De Jong has been put on the market by Barcelona ahead of the summer window with the Spanish giants needing to raised funds.

Barcelona reportedly cannot register any new signings or player renewals due to their financial difficulties that line up with La Liga’s official rules.

Erik Ten Hag is keen to bring De Jong to Old Trafford and United and Barcelona have held talks over a deal for the midfielder.

According to a new report from M.Carmen Torres via Managing Barca and Marca has said “Barcelona have put Frenkie de Jong on the market.”

This report comes just a day after a reported meeting was held between Barcelona officials to decide the clubs next steps associated with their finances this summer.

It’s understood that the sale of De Jong has NOT been ruled out by Barcelona as they see the Dutchman as a highly valuable sellable asset.

Despite De Jong being reluctant to leave Barcelona, United and Ten Hag are still pursuing a deal for the midfielder.

