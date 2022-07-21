Barcelona Inform Xavi That Frenkie De Jong And Memphis Depay Sales Are Priority Amid Manchester United Links

Barcelona have now reportedly informed manager, Xavi that the sales of Frenkie De Jong and Memphis Depay are a priority this summer amid Manchester United links to both players, claims a new report.

The two Dutch internationals are both in a situation where they could both be set to leave the Camp Nou this summer following Barcelona's financial situation this summer.

De Jong has been a target for United since the start of the window with Erik Ten Hag seeing the midfielder as a priority signing this summer due to their past relationship.

Ten Hag sees De Jong as his perfect midfield signing this summer following his years building up his qualities in Spain.

Depay on the other hand is an ex United player but has been away from Old Trafford for a number of years and has developed himself at both Lyon and Barcelona in that time.

Depay has been linked with a possible return to Old Trafford this summer with sources suggesting that there has been an interest for some time.

According to a new report from Sport, Xavi has been informed that the departure of both players is seen as a priority.

"Barcelona have informed Xavi that the departures of Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay are a priority."

"Memphis & De Jong have been reluctant to leave, but at Barça they understand that there may be two favorable sales, so Xavi will talk to them in the coming days to clarify the situation." Reports Sport.

