Report: Barcelona Is Not A Possibility For Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite rumours that surfaced from Spain on Monday of meetings between Joan Laporta and Jorge Mendes, Barcelona is not a possible destination for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer states a journalist.

Ronaldo could be set to move to a new club this summer following his desire to win more trophies and achieve new personal goals and awards which seem unachievable at United.

Ronaldo has reportedly asked United to allow him to leave Old Trafford this summer should a suitable offer from a new club arrive with the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Napoli said to be interested in his services.

The striker’s agent reportedly met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta on Monday with Ronaldo being one name on the agenda. 

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo however is regarded as a legend at Real Madrid and is one of the clubs greatest ever players after joining the club from Manchester United originally. 

A move to Barcelona would majorly dampen his legacy at Real Madrid, a club that the striker still highly regards and visits often. 

A move to Barcelona most definitely wouldn’t seem likely however much crazier things have happened in football - however with Barcelona’s financial situation a move for Ronaldo wouldn’t suit all parties. 

Portugese journalist, Pedro Sepulveda has said, “Barcelona is not a possibility for Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Portugal
