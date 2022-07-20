Skip to main content

Report: Barcelona May No Longer Have To Sell Frenkie De To Jong To Manchester United In Huge Possible Twist

A huge twist to the Frenkie De Jong saga has now emerged according to a report from Spain as it is being reported that Barcelona may no longer have to sell the midfielder to Manchester United this summer, says a journalist.

De Jong could now be set to remain at Barcelona this summer in a huge twist that could possibly emerge in the near future.

United already have a full agreement with the Spanish giants but are waiting for the green light from the player to complete the deal.

Barcelona were in a position of desperate need to sell the midfielder to sign their targets and free up much needed wage space.

frenkie de jong

However in what could emerge as a huge twist to the tale, Barcelona now may no longer have to sell De Jong.

Barcelona have been activating financial levers which have freed up more funds for themselves all summer long so far.

Now according to the well informed Gerard Romero who first linked the player to United;

"Barcelona will NOT be obliged to sell Manchester United target Frenkie de Jong should they activate a third lever."

This could now be a huge blow for United who have spent around 10 weeks working on signing the midfielder.

The Red Devils may now need to look elsewhere in the midfield market in this summer window.

