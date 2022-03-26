Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Barcelona Provide Update on Double Manchester United Targets Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has issued an update on the future of two Manchester United targets, Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo, according to reports.

United are said to be targeting possible moves for the Barcelona duo this summer.

Dembele has been a player linked with United for a number of transfer windows and United have reportedly held talks with players representatives.

Araujo is a defender who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer with United said to be ready to launch a bid for the Uruguayan.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update from Barca president, Laporta via Mundo Deportivo.

Laporta says that there is "no news on a new contract for Dembele" and suggests that if the player wants to stay then the club will have to adjust it's finances for the Frenchman.

Laporta also states that talks are 'underway' with Araujo who was reportedly looking unlikely to sign a new deal with the Spanish giants.

United are said to keep monitoring the situation with both players ahead of this summers window.

Read More Manchester United Coverage

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Dembele
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Provide Update on Double Manchester United Targets Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo

By Alex Wallace42 seconds ago
Rashford
Transfers

Report: Marcus Rashford Tells Friends He Wants to Leave Manchester United

By Alex Wallace51 minutes ago
Ronaldo
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Voted Manchester United Player of the Month for March

By Alex Wallace2 hours ago
bruno scott
News

Fabrizio Romano: Bruno Fernandes Agrees to Extend Manchester United Contract

By Rhys James6 hours ago
ten hag 3
News

Premier League and Bundesliga Sides Are Interested in Manchester United Target Erik Ten Hag

By Alex Wallace16 hours ago
declan rice
Transfers

Declan Rice Prefers Move To Rivals Over Manchester United

By Soumyajit Roy20 hours ago
Elanga scores vs Leeds
Quotes

'Good Person to be Around' - Manchester United Man Hails Cristiano Ronaldo's Attitude

By Kaustubh Pandey20 hours ago
ten hag 2
News

Report: Erik Ten Hag Says He is 'Ready to Leave Ajax and Accept a New Challenge' Amid Manchester United Links

By Alex Wallace21 hours ago