Report: Barcelona Provide Update on Double Manchester United Targets Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has issued an update on the future of two Manchester United targets, Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo, according to reports.

United are said to be targeting possible moves for the Barcelona duo this summer.

Dembele has been a player linked with United for a number of transfer windows and United have reportedly held talks with players representatives.

Araujo is a defender who has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford this summer with United said to be ready to launch a bid for the Uruguayan.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update from Barca president, Laporta via Mundo Deportivo.

Laporta says that there is "no news on a new contract for Dembele" and suggests that if the player wants to stay then the club will have to adjust it's finances for the Frenchman.

Laporta also states that talks are 'underway' with Araujo who was reportedly looking unlikely to sign a new deal with the Spanish giants.

United are said to keep monitoring the situation with both players ahead of this summers window.

