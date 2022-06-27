Report: Barcelona Request About Harry Maguire Availability Rejected By Manchester United

Barcelona have reportedly asked about the availability of Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire during talks between the two clubs however, United have rejected their approach according to a report.

United and Barca have been in contact over the transfer of Frenkie De Jong - which finally seems to be drawing to a close.

However, it's being said that De Jong is not the only player being included in discussions according to new reports.

The Spanish giants have also reportedly asked United over the availability of defender, Maguire.

Maguire has been the subject of much criticism over the past season with many supporters suggesting that the Englishman should not be in the squad.

Maguire wore the captains armband last season but reports had suggested that a change of captaincy could be on the cards in the future.

According to a new report from Andy Mitten, Erik Ten Hag does want to work with the English international this season.

"Barcelona also asked about the availability of central defender Harry Maguire, but Erik ten Hag wants to work with him and Manchester United have no interest in selling him."

United will look to add new faces in defence this summer with Lisandro Martinez and more being reported targets.

