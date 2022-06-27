Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Barcelona Request About Harry Maguire Availability Rejected By Manchester United

Barcelona have reportedly asked about the availability of Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire during talks between the two clubs however, United have rejected their approach according to a report.

United and Barca have been in contact over the transfer of Frenkie De Jong - which finally seems to be drawing to a close.

However, it's being said that De Jong is not the only player being included in discussions according to new reports.

The Spanish giants have also reportedly asked United over the availability of defender, Maguire.

Harry Maguire

Maguire has been the subject of much criticism over the past season with many supporters suggesting that the Englishman should not be in the squad.

Maguire wore the captains armband last season but reports had suggested that a change of captaincy could be on the cards in the future.

According to a new report from Andy Mitten, Erik Ten Hag does want to work with the English international this season.

"Barcelona also asked about the availability of central defender Harry Maguire, but Erik ten Hag wants to work with him and Manchester United have no interest in selling him."

United will look to add new faces in defence this summer with Lisandro Martinez and more being reported targets.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Harry Maguire
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Request About Harry Maguire Availability Rejected By Manchester United

By Alex Wallace51 seconds ago
Martinez
Transfers

Arsenal Submit New Bid For Lisandro Martinez Also Looked At By Manchester United

By Alex Wallace25 minutes ago
Antony
Transfers

Fabrizio Romano: Manchester United To Hold New Contacts For Ajax Winger Antony | €80million Fee

By Alex Wallace36 minutes ago
Juventus Fc - Acf Fiorentina Matthijs de Ligt of Juventus Fc in action during the Coppa Italia semi-final 2nd leg match between Juventus Fc and Acf Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on April 20, 2022 in Turin, Italy.
News

Report: Manchester United 'Ready' To Move For Juventus Defender Matthijs De Ligt For Erik Ten Hag Reunion

By Rhys James4 hours ago
Andreas Pereira
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Brazilian Midfielder Andreas Pereira Close To Reach A Deal With Fulham For His Services

By Saul Escudero19 hours ago
frenkie de jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United and Barcelona On Verge Of Agreeing £69million Fee For Frenkie De Jong

By Alex WallaceJun 26, 2022
De Jong
Transfers

Report: Manchester United Close To Signing Frenkie De Jong From Barcelona

By Alex WallaceJun 25, 2022
Paul Pogba
News

Ex Manchester United Midfielder Paul Pogba Completes His Move To Juventus, Says Fabrizio Romano

By Rhys JamesJun 23, 2022