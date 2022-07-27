Skip to main content

Barcelona Signing Robert Lewandowski Needs Frenkie De Jong to Join Manchester United

The Catalan giants need to clear space in their La Liga squad list to register new signings.
de jong

Barcelona need Frenkie de Jong to terminate his contract in order to register new signings, including Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha.

After Saturday evening's El Clasico friendly match in Las Vegas, Xavi was asked about his opinion of Frenkie de Jong,

'I have spoken with him and he knows I value him a lot as a player. He is fundamental for the team's play.'

Xavi then shifted gear to reiterate the precarious financial drive involved in the de Jong saga, 'then there is, I insist, the financial situation of the team. We have a lot of competition for places.'

Xavi Hernandez

The Barcelona manager elected to play the Dutch midfielder in defence, opting for utility player Sergi Roberto as the central-midfielder.

There is, however, a double meaning behind Xavi's final sentence. 

Xavi Hernandez and Frenkie De Jong

'We have a lot of competition for places.'

Indeed, Xavi is referring to the busy Barcelona midfield. But there are issues regarding actual places within the La Liga squad.

Dermot Corrigan of The Athletic reported, 'as things stand, Barcelona remain interested in selling De Jong, despite what Laporta [club president] or Alemany [director of football] might say in public. 

They know they cannot yet register Lewandowski or Raphinha to play in La Liga.

Free transfer arrivals Kessie and Andreas Christensen are in the same situation, as are Dembélé and Sergi Roberto, who have agreed new contracts to stay on reduced terms.'

lewandowski

In making this short remark, Xavi has alluded to the over-flowing squad and the financial battle which the club has imposed upon de Jong.

What is a cause for confusion is that de Jong will know that Lewandowski and Raphinha will have signed big contracts with the Catalan giants.

Yet, Erik ten Hag's dream signing is still waiting in limbo for his deferred wages. 

And whilst he, along with others including Memphis Depay, are (unwanted) at the club, star signings Lewandowski and Raphinha will not be playing in the upcoming La Liga campaign.

de jong
