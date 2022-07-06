Barcelona Still Actively Looking To Sell Frenkie De Jong Despite Laporta Comments

Barcelona are still actively looking to sell their star midfielder Frenkie de Jong, as per a recent report.

According to a report from The Athletic, the Catalan club are looking to sell the Dutch international despite comments made by club president Joan Laporta over the weekend.

Last Saturday, when asked about the 25-year-old player's situation, Laporta said, "There are other clubs that want him, not just United. We have no intention of selling. He wants to stay. I'm going to do everything I can so that he stays here, but there's also a salary issue that needs to be adjusted".

But the report states that the Spanish giants are willing to sell the Dutch international, whether that is to United or any other club, if their asking price of €80 million is met.

The report mentions that his 'professional future at Barcelona' is still up in the air, but adds that the player is happy at the Catalan club and wants to stay, and their manager Xavi is happy to keep him too.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are still interested in bringing him to Old Trafford to play under his former boss at Ajax, Erik ten Hag, who currently is the manager of the English side.

As per the same report, De Jong still needs some convincing about a move, especially with the Europa League football United can offer him this season.

The situation is said to be again further 'complicated by De Jong being one of Barcelona's highest earners, and also being owed the salary he deferred in a previous concession to help the club out of a financial hole'.

