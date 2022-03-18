Barcelona Struggling to Renew In-Demand Premier League Target

Barcelona are getting frustrated with the impasse in the contract negotiation of their talented defender Ronald Araújo.

Premier League clubs have lined up to secure his services this summer as the defender's contract expires in the summer of 2023.

According to Lluis Miguelsanz from Barcelona-based publication Sport, representatives of the Uruguayan defender believe that their client deserves a better offer due to his significant contributions in keeping Barcelona's defence stable despite injuries to numerous centre-backs.

The 23-year-old's agent holds all the cards in this intense negotiation due to the Uruguayan centre-back's contract situation and multiple offers from the Premier League.

As per the same Catalan outlet, Premier League giants Manchester United are monitoring the situation carefully and have indicated to offer more than what the Culers are presenting.

Barcelona President Joan Laporta has earmarked Ronaldo Araújo's extension as a priority and officials inside the building remain focused on getting this deal over the line.

The former Boston River defender is asking for a net salary of €6million net similar to that of Barcelona's prolific first-team jewels Pedri and Ansu Fati. The Blaugranas optimistically believe there is time to close the financial gap with the player's asking demand.

The Catalan-based club is busy in the market to sign free agents with the likes of Andreas Christensen and Franck Kessie verbally agreeing on a deal with the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

As it stands, the situation looks unpredictable. Barcelona has been known to let go of their promises due to their economic limitations last summer and if a breakthrough fails to happen by the start of June, the Uruguayan international will definitely leave Spain for better opportunities.

