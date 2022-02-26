Report: Barcelona Target Manchester United Defender Eric Bailly

La Liga giants Barcelona are set to target a move for Manchester United defender Eric Bailly this summer, according to a report.

Bailly has picked up a number of injuries during his time at United which has ruled him out of being a consistent starter.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The 27 year old joined United for £30million from Villarreal and now Barcelona are set to attempt to bring the Ivory Coast international back to Spain.

According to the Daily Star, Barcelona will have to pay close to the same fee that United paid for Bailly as the centre back still has two years remaining on his current contract.

Xavi is continuing to look around Europe for unsettled players to add to the ranks at Barcelona with the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang already joining the La Liga giants.

Bailly has also been linked with a move to Serie A side Roma this summer where he could link up with former United manager Jose Mourinho.

