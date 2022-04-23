Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch DayTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Barcelona Will Attempt to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United this Summer

Spanish giants FC Barcelona will attempt to sign Manchester United superstar and former Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo this summer according to a report. 

Ronaldo is said to be being looked at by many of Europe’s giants ahead of the summer window with the likes of PSG being previously mentioned. 

United have always been set on keeping Ronaldo until the expiration of his contract but his agent has always been wary of United’s attempt to reach the UEFA Champions League next season.

Ronaldo is still regarded as one of Europe’s best players even though the striker is continuing to age with the superstar now being 37.

Ronaldo

Now, according to Zeeshanxz, a transfer source that has gained reliability on Twitter has said that Barcelona will attempt to lure Ronaldo to the Camp Nou this summer. 

According to Zeeshan, “FC Barcelona will make an attempt for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer - IF the Lewandowski deal is not finalised.”

Xavi has reportedly asked for Ronaldo or Robert Lewandowski this summer. 

It’s also said that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes and Barcelona's Director of Football Mateu Alemany have a ‘great relationship.’ 

Ronaldo is said to want to stay at United even if the club fail to qualify for the UCL due to his loyalty to the Red Devils.

The striker is said to be happy with the appointment of Erik Ten Hag and both player and manager are keen to work together at United. 

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow United Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon |

Ronaldo
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Will Attempt to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United this Summer

By Alex Wallace47 seconds ago
Jesse Lingard
News

Paul Scholes Reveals Chat With Jesse Lingard About 'Disaster' Manchester United Dressing Room

By Rhys James8 hours ago
Scott Mctominay
Quotes

Scott Mctominay Admits 'Player, Staff and Higher Up' Problems Following Manchester United's Defeat to Arsenal

By Rhys James9 hours ago
Ralf Rangnick
Quotes

Manchester United Boss Ralf Rangnick Admits 'After That, Top Four Is Gone' Following Arsenal Defeat

By Rhys James9 hours ago
bruno fernandes
Match Day

Watch: Bruno Fernandes Misses Penalty for Manchester United Against Arsenal

By Alex Wallace10 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo vs Villareal
Match Day

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Goal Gives Manchester United Lifeline Against Arsenal

By Alex Wallace11 hours ago
Ronaldo
Match Day

Arsenal vs Manchester United | Confirmed Team News | Lineups | Premier League | Cristiano Ronaldo Starts

By Alex Wallace13 hours ago
Rudiger
Transfers

Report: Agent Of Chelsea Star Antonio Rudiger Hints At Manchester United Transfer

By Saul Escudero14 hours ago