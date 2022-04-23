Report: Barcelona Will Attempt to Sign Cristiano Ronaldo From Manchester United this Summer

Spanish giants FC Barcelona will attempt to sign Manchester United superstar and former Real Madrid man Cristiano Ronaldo this summer according to a report.

Ronaldo is said to be being looked at by many of Europe’s giants ahead of the summer window with the likes of PSG being previously mentioned.

United have always been set on keeping Ronaldo until the expiration of his contract but his agent has always been wary of United’s attempt to reach the UEFA Champions League next season.

Ronaldo is still regarded as one of Europe’s best players even though the striker is continuing to age with the superstar now being 37.

Now, according to Zeeshanxz, a transfer source that has gained reliability on Twitter has said that Barcelona will attempt to lure Ronaldo to the Camp Nou this summer.

According to Zeeshan, “FC Barcelona will make an attempt for Cristiano Ronaldo this summer - IF the Lewandowski deal is not finalised.”

Xavi has reportedly asked for Ronaldo or Robert Lewandowski this summer.

It’s also said that Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes and Barcelona's Director of Football Mateu Alemany have a ‘great relationship.’

Ronaldo is said to want to stay at United even if the club fail to qualify for the UCL due to his loyalty to the Red Devils.

The striker is said to be happy with the appointment of Erik Ten Hag and both player and manager are keen to work together at United.

