Report: Barcelona Would Listen to Offers for Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie De Jong Amid Manchester United Links
Barcelona are reportedly willing to listen to offers for two of their stars this summer, they include Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie De Jong amid links to Manchester United, according to a new report.
De Jong has been linked to United in the past weeks with a major report about a possible move for the midfielder emerging on Wednesday night.
A top tier source for Barcelona news named as Gerard Romero reported that a deal that would see De Jong join United from Barca is 95% likely to happen.
United have been linked with a move for many midfielders already ahead of the summer window.
According to, Manu Carreno with 400k+ followers “Barça would study offers for Frenkie de Jong and Ter Stegen — There is not much more to make money and Barça needs it.”
There seems to be some possibility in a move for De Jong United but more clarity will be needed in the coming hours or days to see if this move will happen.
