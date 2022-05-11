Skip to main content
Report: Barcelona Would Listen to Offers for Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie De Jong Amid Manchester United Links

Barcelona are reportedly willing to listen to offers for two of their stars this summer, they include Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Frenkie De Jong amid links to Manchester United, according to a new report. 

De Jong has been linked to United in the past weeks with a major report about a possible move for the midfielder emerging on Wednesday night.

A top tier source for Barcelona news named as Gerard Romero reported that a deal that would see De Jong join United from Barca is 95% likely to happen.

de jong

United have been linked with a move for many midfielders already ahead of the summer window. 

According to, Manu Carreno with 400k+ followers “Barça would study offers for Frenkie de Jong and Ter Stegen — There is not much more to make money and Barça needs it.”

There seems to be some possibility in a move for De Jong United but more clarity will be needed in the coming hours or days to see if this move will happen.

De Jong
