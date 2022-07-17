Skip to main content

Bayern Manager Reveals His Intentions About Manchester United Star

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has spoken out about rumours that have been linking his club to Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The German champions have been linked with a move for the 37-year-old after it was known few weeks ago that Ronaldo is looking to leave his current club this summer after the club endured a disastrous season.

ronaldo arriving

But officials from the Bundesliga side spoke out publicly to dismiss the rumours, as sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic and Oliver Kahn openly stated that a move for the Portugal international is not on the cards.

And now, the Bayern manager has also revealed his intention regarding signing the former Real Madrid star.

When asked about if he has expressed the wish to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Julian Nagelsmann said, "I read that too, but that’s not true."

Ronaldo has also been linked with a move to fellow Premier League club Chelsea lately but a move may not materialise as their manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly has opted against signing him.

And Ronaldo, himself, has rejected a multi-million offer from a Saudi club as he is reportedly not looking to ply his trade in the Middle-East at the moment.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

ronaldo arriving
Transfers

Bayern Manager Reveals His Intentions About Manchester United Star

By Soumyajit Royjust now
Martinez
News

Lisandro Martinez Signs For Manchester United

By Alex Wallace19 minutes ago
Depay
Opinions

Why Memphis Depay Could Be A Great Addition For Erik Ten Hag At Manchester United

By Alex Wallace38 minutes ago
garner
News

Manchester United Youngster James Garner Set For Possible Nottingham Forest Loan Return

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Jones
Transfers

Report: Wayne Rooney Targeting Move For Former Manchester United Teammate Phil Jones At DC United

By Alex Wallace1 hour ago
Zidane Iqbal
Quotes

Manchester United Youngster Zidane Iqbal Discusses First Team Life Under Erik Ten Hag

By Seth Dooley1 hour ago
Lindelof
Quotes

'A Lot With The Ball' - Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelöf Explains What Erik Ten Hag Is Emphasising In Training

By Rhys James2 hours ago
Harry Maguire
Quotes

Manchester United Defender Harry Maguire Gives Honest Interview After Ten Hag Confirms Captaincy

By Seth Dooley16 hours ago