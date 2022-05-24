Report: Bayern Munich are Keeping an Eye on Manchester United Winger Marcus Rashford

Bayern Munich are reportedly said to be keeping an eye on Manchester United winger Marcus Rashford ahead of the summer transfer window.

Rashford is said to be a player that is being monitored by clubs across Europe including German giants Bayern Munich.

However, Rashford is reportedly wanting to stay at United next season with his sights set on potentially winning back his place in Erik Ten Hag's team.

The Englishman once again missed out on an England call up following a poor season at United.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Rashford had even been linked to the likes of Liverpool and Barcelona in previous months.

Now, according to James Ducker of the Telegraph, "Bayern Munich are believed to be keeping an eye on Rashford’s situation in the event other targets do not come off but the player has set his sights on winning back his place at Manchester United under Erik ten Hag.".

Rashford will likely find out his future in the coming weeks ahead of the new season.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon