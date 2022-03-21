Skip to main content
Bayern Munich Make Bid For Manchester United Midfield Target

Bayern Munich have been reported to have made an official bid to Ajax for Manchester United midfield target Ryan Gravenberch.

A few days ago, The Athletic reported that the Red Devils have scouted the Ajax youngster who is a potential midfield signing for the club in the summer window.

The Athletic also mentioned interest from Bundesliga outfit Bayern, and that the Dutch international was leaning towards a move to Germany.

gravenberch 2

And if a recent report is to be believed, the player seems to be heading to Bavaria.

As per journalist Fabrizio Romano, the German side have made an offer of €15 million as guaranteed fee plus add-ons. 

Variables could reach up to €10 million in coming years, thereby taking the deal's worth up to a value of €25 million.

Romano also states that Ajax want more than the offered sum of money for their youngest ever player and that the player won't renew his current contract at the Amsterdam club which expires in 2023.

