Report: Bayern Munich Turn Down Chance To Sign Manchester United Superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Bayern Munich have now followed PSG and have now turned down the chance to sign Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo after being offered the chance to sign the player by his agent Jorge Mendes, according to a new report.

Ronaldo handed in a request to leave the club according to reports in the past weeks as he still wants to play at the highest level following a poor campaign with United last season.

The Portuguese striker had reportedly been offered to the likes of Chelsea as well as Bayern Munich and PSG who are said to have rejected the chance to sign him this summer.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The global star is also reportedly being convinced to stay at United by Richard Arnold who is said to have approached the player in an attempt to make him reconsider his request to be sold.

Ronaldo still believes he can win top level trophies as well as personal awards at the highest level of the game, in competitions that United won’t be competing in next season.

Despite Ronaldo being offered to Bayern Munich and Chelsea, a report from Julien Laurens has stated;

“Bayern Munich also turned down the chance to sign Ronaldo, while Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is not keen either, despite a meeting between Mendes and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.”

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon