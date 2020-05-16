Stretford Paddock
Bellingham leaning more towards United transfer than ever

Alex Turk

Speculation regarding the future of Jude Bellingham has died down over the past month or so, but his prospective summer move could be getting closer.

The 16-year-old sensation has caught the eyes of Europe's elite this season and Manchester United are thought to be leading the race for his signature alongside Borussia Dortmund.

At one stage United looked way clear before the German giants entered pole position, but the latest reputable update comes as good news for supporters of the Reds.

According to Duncan Castles on the Transfer Podcast, Bellingham is leaning more towards a move to United this summer than ever before.

It's been claimed that the club's clear efforts to lure the teenage star to Old Trafford has helped to convince him to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rebuild.

However, Bellingham isn't believed to have made his decision yet and this potential transfer isn't close to being completed.

The tenacious midfielder wouldn't particularly be the Ander Herrera replacement many had in mind when he jumped ship last summer.

However, with Solskjaer expected to integrate Bellingham into the first-team immediately, should he get his man, he provides an exciting option to battle for a midfield place.

He hasn't exactly been a bit-part player in the Blues' season, featuring 32 times in the Championship - one of the most physical leagues around.

It wouldn't be a small transfer, with Birmingham expected to demand up to £50million for his services, but what a capture he could become in the long-term.

Catch up on the latest Manchester United transfer news with the latest episode of Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock - watch below:

