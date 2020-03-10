Stretford Paddock
Bellingham meets United officials at Carrington

Alex Turk

Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham is one of the most sought-after young talents in European football today.

The 16-year-old starlet has risen to stardom in senior football, attracting heavyweight interest from the likes of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund.

Bellingham was spotted leaving Carrington with his parents on Monday and recent reports seem to confirm what he was doing at the Aon Training Complex.

According to the Telegraph, the teenage sensation took a tour of the facilities and was greeted by Ed Woodward, Matt Judge and none other than Sir Alex Ferguson.

Although he could've just been meeting Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following the huge Manchester derby win on Sunday, Sir Alex's presence could indicate just how serious United are about signing Bellingham.

The England U-17 international isn't allowed to sign a professional contract until he turns 17 in June and although Birmingham are obviously keen to tie him down, a departure seems likely.

Bellingham became the Blues' youngest ever player when he made his debut back in August, going on to cement his place in the first team after a meteoric rise through the ranks.

Bild have previously claimed Dortmund are in pole position to agree a £30million deal for the midfield ace, however, his options seem to be still open.

The Bundesliga outfit would most likely be able to use Jadon Sancho as a prime exampe of how Bellingham's development could go if he made a big switch to Germany.

He seems like a hell of a talent though and hopefully the Reds have done enough to get this one over the line come the summer.

