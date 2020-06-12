Stretford Paddock
Bellingham opts to join Dortmund this summer

Alex Turk

One of the main transfer 'sagas' streamlined with Manchester United over the past few months looks like it has come to a close - and a disappointing close at that.

Jude Bellingham has rapidly emerged as one of the brightest prospects in English football this season, making 35 appearances in all competitions for Birmingham City.

Aged just 16, he's rightly made headlines for posing as a crucial member of a Championship squad and, in turn, caught the attention of Europe's elite clubs.

He's been touted as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's leading transfer targets ahead of the summer window, but United have faced tough competition from Borussia Dortmund.

Following the success story of Jadon Sancho, Dortmund is an appealing destination for young talent looking for a big break in Europe and it's no different for Bellingham.

Speaking to utdreport, Bild's Head of Football Christian Falk explained that Bellingham has opted for a move to Germany this summer:

"The strong clubs in the Bundesliga, behind Bayern, offer talented English players a chance to play, even internationally. Bellingham will therefore also go to Dortmund, not United. You will see. Our information is that he has chosen Borussia Dortmund."

It's a blow for United, but realistically it's unlikely the young midfielder could be guaranteed regular game time immediately at Old Trafford.

With Paul Pogba looking more likely to stay for next season, as well as the arrival of Bruno Fernandes, Solskjaer now has good options.

Nemanja Matic, Fred and Scott McTominay are also high in the pecking order, and the Reds are seemingly looking to add to their ranks further.

Donny van de Beek has emerged as a real candidate to add quality in the next transfer window in recent days, with the club reportedly in negotiations for his services.

You never know, we may see Bellingham heavily linked again in the future after a highly successful few years in Dortmund as a teenager - sound familiar?

Be sure to check out the latest Paper Talk on Stretford Paddock, where Bellingham's decision to snub United is addressed:

