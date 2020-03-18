Bellingham's 'heart set' on Dortmund move

Manchester United could be set to miss out on Birmingham City midfielder Jude Bellingham, with the player seemingly eyeing a move to Germany.

United have been linked with Bellingham since January, where they reportedly put together a £20million package to land his services.

However, further interest in such a promising starlet was inevitable and now Borussia Dortmund look to be in the driving seat in the race for his signature.

According to Bild, Bellingham has his 'heart set' on a move to Dortmund and has made it clear that the Westfalenstadion is his preferred destination.

The report adds that United are said to be 'obsessed' with the 16-year-old, who rejected an approach from Dortmund's Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich a few weeks ago.

It seems like United are alongside Dortmund in the forefront when it comes to speculation regarding Bellingham, and they are certainly interested.

The youngster met Ed Woodward, Matt Judge and Sir Alex Ferguson for a tour of the club's Carrington-based training facilities with his parents last week.

That makes it seem like United are not willing to give up on signing Bellingham just yet, even though it seems like he's destined for Germany.

If the Reds do win the race for him, it's likely to be a pricey transfer that carries high risk, considering he's at such a young age with little experience.

He's rightly caught the eye, this season especially, though, playing 32 times for Birmingham in the Championship, contributing towards six goals.

This could trail on, but at the moment it looks like Dortmund will beat United to another talented prospect this year.