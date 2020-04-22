Bellingham expected to opt for United over Dortmund

With recent reports in mind, many would've believed that Jude Bellingham already had one foot in the door at Borussia Dortmund, however, the latest updates suggest otherwise.

The 16-year-old Birmingham City midfielder has surprisingly emerged as one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's primary summer transfer targets.

However, Manchester United face daunting competition in Dortmund, who have become accustomed to snapping up young talent and turning them into stars.

Please think of Exhibit A, the £120million star United could potentially be imminently bringing to Old Trafford.

All may not be as it seems though, with Bleacher Report's Dean Jones reporting yesterday that the current situation seems to be the complete opposite of recent reports.

His report claims that although the Bundesliga side have given Bellingham an interesting offer to consider, United are in the driving seat for his signature.

It is said the all the signs currently point towards the teenage superstar opting for a move to Manchester in the summer to bolster Solskjaer's midfield options.

Sky Sports have recently reported that the Reds have been trying to tempt Bellingham into snubbing an enticing move to Germany with the promise of first-team football at the world's biggest football club.

And judging by Jones' words for Bleacher Report, that could very well be enough to persuade one of the hottest young prospects in English football today to join Solskjaer's exciting rebuild.

It still feels like there's plenty of legs left in this story though, so all I'll say is watch this space because there are bound to be more updates on the road ahead.