Reaction: Bellingham snubs United for Dortmund

Alex Turk

Manchester United fans have reacted to the news that Jude Bellingham looks set to snub a move to the club in favour of Borussia Dortmund.

The Birmingham City teenager was shown around the Aon Traning Complex, where he met Sir Alex Ferguson earlier this year.

That has seemingly failed to convince Bellingham that Old Trafford is the right destination for him though, with a transfer overseas now looking likely.

According to Bild, the 16-year-old wants to join Dortmund in the summer and he will 'almost certainly' arrive at the Westfalenstadion.

The report goes as far as saying that negotiations are so deep, only the signatures remain before it's official.

It comes as another annoyance in the Reds' transfer business, considering Dortmund swooped in and won the race to sign Erling Haaland back in January.

You'd hope the Black and Yellow securing Bellingham's services will ease the pursuit of Jadon Sancho though, with United widely thought to be in pole position.

If Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was to acquire Bellingham too though, it could've affected a potential deal for Sancho so there are certainly silver linings to look at.

It's not like United are short of promising midfield talent coming through the ranks anyway, with James Garner and Dylan Levitt at the forefront.

I think the club need to strengthen in midfield though - in numbers more than anything - so maybe a more experienced name would suit Solskjaer's options better.

Despite the transfer blow, many United fans are staying positive ahead of what promises to be a summer full of big moves...

