Who’ll replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United?

Manchester United have confirmed that Paul Pogba will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of June. That begs the question, who will replace the World Cup-winning Frenchman?

Pogba and Nemanja Matic’s departures from the Red Devils leaves a significant gap in their midfield and suggests they’ll have to dip into the transfer market if they’re serious about challenging the top contenders next season.

Let’s look at some of the players that could be the key to unlocking Manchester United’s midfield headaches and catapult them up the table.

Frenkie De Jong

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, a reliable journalist, Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barcelona for Frenkie De Jong. It’s believed that Barcelona value De Jong at €85M.

The arrival of Erik Ten Hag could tempt De Jong to play his football at Old Trafford next season. De Jong played a vital part in Ten Hag’s Ajax, who won the 2018/19 Eredivisie title and stormed into the Champions League semi-final.

However, there are obstacles that Manchester United would have to overcome if they were to secure the signature of the Dutch midfielder. De Jong’s still not convinced that leaving Spain is the right move for him and wants to play Champions League football next season.

Since joining Barcelona in 2019 for an initial fee worth €75M, De Jong has made 140 appearances while scoring 13 goals.

The 25-year-old is a versatile midfielder who’s known for his vision, passing, dribbling, and technique, along with his strong defensive abilities and attacking threat. He’s primarily played on either side of a three-man central midfield and drawn comparisons with Andreas Iniesta and Johan Cruyff.

Corentin Tolisso

IMAGO / Revierfoto

On Monday afternoon, Bayern Munich’s midfield maestro Corentin Tolisso announced his decision to leave the club. The French midfielder will be leaving as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of June.

According to Blid, the German Giants offered Tolisso a chance to stay with a performance-related contract. However, Tolisso rejected their offer as he pursues his journey to find a contract worth €11M.

Since joining Munich in July 2017 for a staggering £37.5M, Tolisso made 118 appearances for Munich and contributed 21 goals and 15 assists. It’s also safe to say that he isn’t short of silverware either.

List of achievements with Bayern Munich:

4x German Super Cup

2x German Cup

1x UEFA SuperCup

5x German Champion

1x UEFA Champions League

1x FIFA Club World Cup

If that isn’t impressive enough, Tolisso enjoyed World Cup glory with France in 2018.

Before joining Munich, former France international Jean-Pierre Papin compared Tolisso to Toni Kroos.

“Tolisso is a bit like Kroos in terms of his style of play. He can defend, he can attack, and he can play an important role in midfield. He has great technique, is dangerous in front of goal and can also make goals.”

With an impressive resume and a mouth-watering transfer fee, Manchester United could potentially solve their midfield woes by swooping up Tolisso.

Mason Mount

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

It’s been reported by The Sun, that Erik Ten Hag is keeping a close tab on Chelsea superstar Mason Mount.

Mount has two years left on his Chelsea contract, but It’s been rumoured that contract talks between his representatives and Chelsea have broken down due to the takeover of the club by Todd Boehly.

The 23-year-old caught the eye of the Manchester United boss when he was on loan with Vitesse Arnheim. It’s believed that Ten Hag would like the opportunity to bring Mount to Old Trafford.

At age 18, Mount was promoted to Chelsea’s senior team before loan spells with Vitesse and Derby County. His eye-catching spell under Frank Lampard at the Rams, earnt him a spot in Chelsea’s first team.

Since his first-team breakthrough, Mount has won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and back-to-back Player of the Year honours.

James Garner

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Could Pogba’s replacement be sitting on the front doorstep for Ten Hag?

James Garner is just 21-years of age and has already added promotion to the Premier League to his CV.

Garner was born in Birkenhead, England and joined Manchester United’s Academy at the under 8 level. In 2018, Garner became involved with the Manchester United first team as he embarked on their 2018 summer tour of the United States.

However, his senior career kickstarted when he joined Nottingham Forest in January 2021. Garner made himself a familiar face in the starting line-up and cemented himself a fan's favourite by scoring against archrivals Derby County.

After Chris Hughton left the Reds at rock bottom of the Championship, Steve Cooper was appointed manager and turned their season around. Garner made 41 appearances in the Championship this season.

Cooper spoke about the improvement of the Manchester United loanee.

“Over recent months he has been a high-performing player in the team. He has been a constant selection for us.”

“The loan is proving to be a really beneficial one. He has been excellent.”

At just 21 years of age, Garner is destined for success in a Manchester United shirt. But will Ten Hag take the risk?

Who would you like to see replace Paul Pogba?