Report: Benfica Demand £100million for Manchester United Striker Target Darwin Nunez

Benfica have now reportedly demanded a fee of £100million to part ways with striker Darwin Nunez this summer as links to Manchester United continue to grow, according to reports.

United are said to be heavily pursuing a move for a new striker this summer to replace the outgoing Edinson Cavani as they look to establish a true number nine in their squad.

United have been linked to a number of targets ahead of the window but none have quite gained the traction that Nunez has.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

In the early reports linking Nunez to United, fees of around £50million were being mentioned, however that figure has now doubled.

According to a new report from Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, “Benfica have told Manchester United it will cost them around £100m to sign Darwin Núñez this summer.”

It’s unknown at this time whether the new price tag will be enough to put United off the deal and would see them move onto another target.

