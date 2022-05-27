Report: Benfica Demand £100million for Manchester United Striker Target Darwin Nunez
Benfica have now reportedly demanded a fee of £100million to part ways with striker Darwin Nunez this summer as links to Manchester United continue to grow, according to reports.
United are said to be heavily pursuing a move for a new striker this summer to replace the outgoing Edinson Cavani as they look to establish a true number nine in their squad.
United have been linked to a number of targets ahead of the window but none have quite gained the traction that Nunez has.
In the early reports linking Nunez to United, fees of around £50million were being mentioned, however that figure has now doubled.
According to a new report from Jeremy Cross of the Daily Star, “Benfica have told Manchester United it will cost them around £100m to sign Darwin Núñez this summer.”
It’s unknown at this time whether the new price tag will be enough to put United off the deal and would see them move onto another target.
Read More Manchester United Coverage:
- Report: Xavi Hernandez Has Spoken About Manchester United Target Signing Transfer Frenkie De Jong And Barcelona
- Report: Erik Ten Hag Has Wasted No Time - Today He Already Has A List Of Target Signings After Meeting With Manchester United
- Erik Ten Hag's Transfer Planning In Trouble After Manchester United Missed Out On Four Desired Signing Targets
- Report: Manchester United Dream Signings For Striker And Midfield Erik Ten Hag - Dutchman Rebuild Plans
- Report: Frenkie De Jong Update By Fabrizio Romano - Manchester United Target Signing For Erik Ten Hag Rebuild
- Report: Frenkie De Jong To Manchester United 95% Complete
Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon