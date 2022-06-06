Report: Benfica Reject the Chance to Sign Anthony Martial From Manchester United as Part of the Darwin Nunez Deal

Benfica have reported the chance to sign Manchester United striker Anthony Martial as part of a swap deal for striker Darwin Nunez according to a new report.

It had been reported that United were trying to include Martial in a cash plus player deal to sign Nunez from the Portuguese club this summer.

United have outlined Nunez as one of their priority targets this summer as they look to bolster their attacking options next summer.

Nunez is reportedly very keen to play with the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo at United.

However, the deal may now have taken yet another twist as Benfica have reportedly rejected the offer to sign Martial as part of a deal.

Martial spent a part of last season on loan at Spanish side Sevilla but was unable to make a real impact for the side in La Liga.

According to a report from Stretty News alongside reports emerging from Portugal;

"Benfica reject chance to sign Anthony Martial as part of Darwin Núñez deal due to the player and club being 'incompatible'."

United were in talks with both club and player according to reports however Benfica were reportedly looking to receive a fee from between £60-80million for the striker.

