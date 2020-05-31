Stretford Paddock
Top Stories
Match Day
Transfers
Academy

Berbatov: United signing Coutinho would be pointless

Alex Turk

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho this past week, but Dimitar Berbatov isn't convinced he's what is needed at Old Trafford.

The former Liverpool playmaker looks set to be available this summer, with Bayern Munich opting against signing him permanently and Barcelona thought to have deemed him surplus to requirements.

A potential return to England has been touted in the media and United are said to be looking for a player in his mould ahead of the 2020/21 season.

In an interview with Betfair though, quoted by the Evening Standard, Berbatov revealed his pretty clear take on United's recent links with Coutinho:

“Bruno Fernandes is a very similar player; he really hit the ground running and looks to be a very promising signing so I don’t think there would be any point in United signing [Coutinho]. Pogba is coming back, Fernandes is there, McTominay is producing great football as well, they have enough quality there so signing Coutinho would be pointless.”

The ex-United striker makes a very valid point, but it raises the question of whether one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority targets, Jack Grealish is needed either.

I believe Solskjaer was eyeing Grealish when convinced Paul Pogba would be departing at the end of the current campaign.

However, the coronavirus outbreak has prompted serious economic doubts and it's looking likely the French midfielder will remain in Manchester for now.

Personally, I'd much rather see Grealish become the next part of Solskjaer's rebuild, and not just because of the off-putting thought of United going in for Liverpool's sloppy seconds.

The Aston Villa captain is, admittedly, not of the quality of Coutinho yet, but he's three years younger and has looked very impressive in a poor side this season.

With Barcelona likely to be recouping a good chunk of the £142million they paid to lure the Brazilian away from Anfield in 2018, Grealish presents a far cheaper option as well.

See how Stretford Paddock grade recent Manchester United speculation in the latest Transfer Review with Stephen Howson:

Comments

Transfers

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Besiktas eyeing summer move for Tuanzebe

Besiktas have identified Axel Tuanzebe as a summer transfer target and are preparing to make a loan offer.

Alex Turk

Inter set to extend Alexis loan

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has confirmed the club want to extend Alexis Sanchez's loan until the end of the season.

Alex Turk

Provisional FA Cup restart schedule confirmed

The provisional schedule for this season's remaining FA Cup fixtures has been confirmed, with Manchester United set to face Norwich City in the quarter-finals.

Alex Turk

All 92 remaining Premier League games to be shown live in UK

All 92 of the remaining Premier League games, including Manchester United's run-in, will be shown live in the UK.

Alex Turk

Solskjaer turns down chance to sign Coutinho

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly turned down the chance to sign wantaway Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Alex Turk

Premier League set to resume on 17 June

Manchester United's Premier League season is reportedly set to resume in three weeks' time on the weekend commencing 19 June.

Alex Turk

Manchester United offer Angel Gomes final contract offer to stay at Old Trafford | Paper Talk | 28/05/20

Angel Gomes is offered a final deal by Manchester United in order to keep him at the club! Should united be pulling out all the stops to keep him at Old Trafford? Also in the news full contact training has been voted back and Timo Werner gets linked with United again.

Mitul Mistry

Ighalo Could Stay Because of New Chinese Precautions | Bellingham to Reject United - Sportbild | Paper Talk | Manchester United News | 27/05/20

Jude Bellingham reportedly chooses Borussia Dortmund as his next club over Manchester United. And, a new leak shows a brand new 2021 home kit! No more bus seat pattern!

Mitul Mistry

Premier League clubs start Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol

Premier League clubs have unanimously voted to begin Stage Two of the Return to Training protocol.

Alex Turk

Fan Reaction: United ditch 'bus seat' design as 20/21 shirts are leaked

Lots of Manchester United fans are pleased with newly-leaked images of the club's 2020/21 home and away shirts.

Alex Turk