Berbatov: United signing Coutinho would be pointless

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Philippe Coutinho this past week, but Dimitar Berbatov isn't convinced he's what is needed at Old Trafford.

The former Liverpool playmaker looks set to be available this summer, with Bayern Munich opting against signing him permanently and Barcelona thought to have deemed him surplus to requirements.

A potential return to England has been touted in the media and United are said to be looking for a player in his mould ahead of the 2020/21 season.

In an interview with Betfair though, quoted by the Evening Standard, Berbatov revealed his pretty clear take on United's recent links with Coutinho:

“Bruno Fernandes is a very similar player; he really hit the ground running and looks to be a very promising signing so I don’t think there would be any point in United signing [Coutinho]. Pogba is coming back, Fernandes is there, McTominay is producing great football as well, they have enough quality there so signing Coutinho would be pointless.”

The ex-United striker makes a very valid point, but it raises the question of whether one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's priority targets, Jack Grealish is needed either.

I believe Solskjaer was eyeing Grealish when convinced Paul Pogba would be departing at the end of the current campaign.

However, the coronavirus outbreak has prompted serious economic doubts and it's looking likely the French midfielder will remain in Manchester for now.

Personally, I'd much rather see Grealish become the next part of Solskjaer's rebuild, and not just because of the off-putting thought of United going in for Liverpool's sloppy seconds.

The Aston Villa captain is, admittedly, not of the quality of Coutinho yet, but he's three years younger and has looked very impressive in a poor side this season.

With Barcelona likely to be recouping a good chunk of the £142million they paid to lure the Brazilian away from Anfield in 2018, Grealish presents a far cheaper option as well.

