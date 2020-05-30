Besiktas eyeing summer move for Tuanzebe

Axel Tuanzebe has struggled for game time at Manchester United this season through injury struggles, but there's still interest in his services.

According to Turkish journalist Ertan Suzgun, Besiktas have identified Tuanzebe as a potential target ahead of the summer transfer window.

Suzgun claims the Besiktas giants could be looking for a new centre-back, with Domagoj Vida on the cusp of a departure.

It's said that they are preparing a loan offer for Tuanzebe, who could be looking for regular football next season.

There was reason to be very sceptical about this report until I saw a potential loan being mentioned; it could be a good move for the academy graduate.

With Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seemingly eyeing a new centre-back to provide Victor Lindelof with some reliable competition, game time may be limited for Tuanzebe next term.

He captained the Reds against Rochdale in the Carabao Cup earlier this season, but injury problems have limited to just 11 appearances in all competitions.

Tuanzebe's current contract expires in June 2022, so perhaps a move away to a European club could be a strong option.

I'd quite like to see him remain at United; he has the quality to be more than just making up the numbers and could genuinely challenge for a regular starting spot.

With the futures of Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, Phil Jones and even Eric Bailly uncertain, Tuanzebe could be ahead all of them in Solskjaer's pecking order.

